Dog attack suspect no longer under investigation after incident which saw pensioner mauled

The incident took place at an address on Grosvenor Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police confirmed the 40-year-old man is not under investigation any more, nearly a month after the incident at an address on Grosvenor Road in Wolverhampton on September 30.

It saw the victim, a woman believed to be in her late 60s or early 70s, rushed to hospital after she was mauled by a 'Japanese Akita', which was subsequently destroyed.

The man had been arrested by police, on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, and subsequently bailed.

West Midlands Police have now said the man is no longer under investigation and his bail has been dropped.

The force said it would investigate if further information in relation to the incident came to light.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "After reviewing the current evidence, a decision has been made to cancel the bail of the man arrested.