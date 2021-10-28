Three plead not guilty over boys' death crash in Wolverhampton

By Deborah Hardiman

Three men pleaded not guilty over the death of two children who died in a car crash in Wolverhampton.

Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, aged 10, were travelling in the family's BMW when it was involved in a collision with an Audi on the A4123 Birmingham New Road in March 2019.

Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, denied an offence of causing the boys' deaths while driving dangerously and denied an offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Hamza Shahid, 34, of Newbridge Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, denied dangerous driving.

Rashane Henry, 30, of Fairway Green, Bilston, pleaded not guilty to an offence of assisting an offender.

The trial is scheduled for October 24 next year at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Judge Michael Chambers QC adjourned the case until January 28 for a review hearing and Khan, Shahid and Henry were granted unconditional bail until then.

Three other defendants charged in relation to the crash were due to plead at a later date. Tejinder Singh, 29, of Babors Field, Bilston, is charged with an offence of assisting an offender; Mohammed Adil Khan, 33, of Newnham Road, Edgbaston, and Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, of Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green, also Birmingham are both charged with perverting the course of justice.

The children died from their injuries while their mother Arathi Nehar suffered serious injuries, but survived the crash which happened at the junction with Lawnswood Avenue, Parkfield, on March 14 last year.

