Sentencing date set for woman who racially abused bouncer

A woman who admitted racially aggravated common assault after a viral video appeared of her abusing and spitting at a pub doorman will be sentenced in December.

Sharna Walker, 25, outside Birmingham Magistrates' Court
Sharna Walker, 25, outside Birmingham Magistrates' Court

Footage of Sharna Walker spread across social media in May after the incident in Birmingham's busy Broad Street leisure district.

The 25-year-old, of Woodhouse Close, Worcester, was banned from Birmingham's licensed premises following her arrest two days after ranting at Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch on Saturday May 22.

In September, she admitted assault and a separate charge of criminal damage to one of the pub's doors, including its glass panel and hinges.

Walker did not have to appear for the brief five-minute administrative hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, when a date for her sentencing was fixed for December 13.

