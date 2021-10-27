Sentencing date set for woman who racially abused bouncer

Sharna Walker, 25, outside Birmingham Magistrates' Court

Footage of Sharna Walker spread across social media in May after the incident in Birmingham's busy Broad Street leisure district.

The 25-year-old, of Woodhouse Close, Worcester, was banned from Birmingham's licensed premises following her arrest two days after ranting at Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch on Saturday May 22.

In September, she admitted assault and a separate charge of criminal damage to one of the pub's doors, including its glass panel and hinges.