Investigation under way after gun fired in Birmingham street

The incident which involved three groups of young men happened in Cherrywood Road, in Bordesley Green, on about 3pm on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said the disorder involved around seven young men who were seen with machetes along with one person who had a handgun.

The force said residents in the area reported hearing a gunshot.

But when officers arrived at the scene, the males had left the area and no weapons were found. No injuries have been reported.

The force said CCTV footage was being checked.

A statement said: "We know there were at least three groups of men in the area at the time. All were wearing hooded tops and face masks.

"We’d ask anyone who saw anything or has any dash cam footage to get in touch as soon as possible.

"Like you, we do not want or expect to see violence like this on our streets, especially in broad daylight."