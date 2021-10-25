Birmingham baby poisoner gets 25 years for attempted murder

ougou

Jamar Bailey, from Augustin Grove, Winson Green, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court after the 21-year-old admitted the offence in June earlier this year.

The three-week-old baby girl had been taken into hospital on June 17, 2020 after becoming listless and unresponsive. A urine test detected sodium valporate, a drug used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder and potentially fatal to the newborn.

Police were notified as the drug could not have been ingested accidentally.

Officers found that Bailey was taking medication for seizures and a search of the property found a prescription drug for Epilim Chrono,which contains sodium valproate, in his name. He was arrested on suspicion of wilfully harming a child.

Several items were seized and toxicology tests found evidence of the drug in the baby’s milk bottle.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Alarmingly detectives also found a search history on Bailey’s mobile phone for 'how to poison a baby' and 'how to kill a newborn baby'.