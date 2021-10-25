Attackers snatch £200 from man, 18, in Kidderminster park

By Deborah HardimanKidderminsterCrimePublished:

A man was kicked and punched during a robbery during which £200 and an electronic watch were snatched from him in a Kidderminster park.

Brinton Park, in Kidderminster. Photo: Google Maps
Brinton Park, in Kidderminster. Photo: Google Maps

The 18-year-old suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone when he was struck several times in the head and chest while visiting Brinton Park in Sutton Road on Saturday(23) evening.

He was attacked after he was approached by three other men whom he did not know in the skate park.

The victim also suffered "extensive swelling" to his face and body during the incident which happened between 7.45pm and 8.15pm a robbery.

West Mercia Police said £200 in cash and an Apple Watch were stolen from him.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them via the website orlo.uk/WUH29 quoting reference 415 of 24 October.

Crime
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News