Attackers snatch £200 from man, 18, in Kidderminster park

Brinton Park, in Kidderminster. Photo: Google Maps

The 18-year-old suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone when he was struck several times in the head and chest while visiting Brinton Park in Sutton Road on Saturday(23) evening.

He was attacked after he was approached by three other men whom he did not know in the skate park.

The victim also suffered "extensive swelling" to his face and body during the incident which happened between 7.45pm and 8.15pm a robbery.

West Mercia Police said £200 in cash and an Apple Watch were stolen from him.