Robbers jailed after month of violent car-jackings and robberies

Jamie Brunton and Kier Carter have been jailed for a total of 17 years. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Jamie Brunton and Keir Carter will serve a combined total of 17 years behind bars after being found guilty of a month-long campaign in the Lichfield and Tamworth areas of Staffordshire in 2020.

Stafford Crown court heard how Brunton of Shustoke and Carter of Coleshill, both 20, began on October 29 with the theft of a VW T-Roc in Tamworth which was used to commit the offences.

The first incident on November 2 saw three men get out of a car at an address in Tamworth wearing balaclavas and brandishing a baseball bat, demanding the keys to the homeowners BMW, although they fled when the police were called.

The next day, a VW Golf estate in Lichfield was followed by another, with two men jumping out and threatening the driver with a machete as they ran into a house.

Other incidents saw an Audi stolen on Atherstone Road in Leicestershire at knifepoint, with two instances in Tamworth seeing a VW Golf GTI and an Audi stolen by force.

Carter and Brunton were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on October 15 after pleading guilty to conspiring to commit robbery, with Brunton jailed for eight years eight months and Carter for eight years four months.

Carter had recently served a prison sentence for similar offences and had breached his supervision licence.

The men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery in October 2020, burglary of a house and theft of a motor vehicle on 29 October 2020 at an earlier hearing.

Detective Constable Gareth Morris, of Staffordshire Police, said he welcomed the sentences.

He said: "These were shocking offences where violence and serious threat was used to steal cars from people who were just going about their business peaceably.

"It was clear that these people were targeted for their vehicles and the fact they were mainly lone occupants made them vulnerable.

"This has been a complex investigation and I’d like to thank the witnesses whose evidence allowed us to bring this case before the courts.