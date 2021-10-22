The scene in Sutton Coldfield. Photo: SnapperSK

The man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the accident in Reddicap Heath Road close to the junction with Hollyfield Road at around 3pm on Thursday.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said this morning that the girl's injuries were 'not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.'

He said: "We were called to Reddicap Heath Road, Sutton Coldfield, after a girl was hit by a car at 3pm yesterday.

"The 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

"A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, before being released pending investigation.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101. Please quote log number 2453 of 21/10."

The scene in Sutton Coldfield. Photo: SnapperSK

A West Midlands Ambulance spokeswoman added: "We were called to reports of a collision involving two cars and a pedestrian at the junction of Reddicap Heath Road and Hollyfield Road at 3.05pm.

"Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered a girl, who was the pedestrian, who had suffered serious injuries in the collision.

"Following treatment on scene, she was transported to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by land ambulance.

"The Critical Care Paramedic from the Air Ambulance travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en-route to hospital.