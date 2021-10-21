Logan Mwangi: Boy, 14, appears in court charged with murder of five-year-old

Tributes left near Pandy Park in Sarn, Bridgend, close to where the body of Logan Mwangi was discovered

A 14-year-old boy charged with the murder of a five-year-old who was found dead in a river has appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, from Bridgend, was discovered in the River Ogmore on July 31.

The teenager, from Sarn in Bridgend County, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared in person in front of District Judge Stephen Harmes.

He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

Tributes left at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, South Wales, near to where five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found dead (Ben Birchall/PA)

He had previously appeared at Newport Crown Court on August 14 charged with perverting the course of justice.

A man, 39-year-old John Cole, of Sarn, Bridgend, has previously appeared in court charged with Logan’s murder and perverting the course of justice.

Angharad Williamson, 30, of Sarn, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Judge Michael Fitton QC set a provisional trial date of January 31 2022.

The teenager, who was 13 at the time of the last hearing, was remanded into care of the local authority.

Logan was found dead after police were called to reports of a missing child at 5.45am.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital, where he was confirmed to have died.

An inquest opening heard Logan was discovered in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, on July 31.

One of the tributes left at the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)

At the inquest opening in Pontypridd, coroner’s officer Lauren Howitt said Logan had been formally identified by his grandmother Claire Williamson.

She told the hearing that a post-mortem examination had been carried out but further investigation was needed before a cause of death was announced.