Police search for wanted sex offender from Staffordshire

Jason Elton John Waller

Jason Elton John Waller, 45, is a registered sex offender and is wanted by Staffordshire Police for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

A Staffordshire Police said: "Waller has a tattoo on his arm of a scroll with the name Joanne. He has a West Country accent.

"He has connections in Staffordshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Devon, Cornwall, Kent and North Wales."

Anyone with information is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.