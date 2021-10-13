Police search for wanted sex offender from Staffordshire

By Dayna FarringtonStaffordshireCrimePublished:

Police are searching for a wanted sex offender from Staffordshire.

Jason Elton John Waller
Jason Elton John Waller

Jason Elton John Waller, 45, is a registered sex offender and is wanted by Staffordshire Police for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

A Staffordshire Police said: "Waller has a tattoo on his arm of a scroll with the name Joanne. He has a West Country accent.

"He has connections in Staffordshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Devon, Cornwall, Kent and North Wales."

Anyone with information is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Jason Elton John Waller
Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News