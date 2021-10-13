New chief vows Staffordshire Police will improve local policing

From left to right: Rob Barber, Ben Adams, Chris Noble

Former counter-terrorism officer Chris Noble was confirmed as the new Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police at a meeting of the police, fire and crime panel, which also saw Rob Barber appointed as the county's Chief Fire Officer.

Mr Noble, who has been a police officer for more than two decades and has most recently been Assistant Chief Constable at Humberside Police, said it was a "privilege" to take on the role.

He added: "The last 18 months have been challenging for the public, the police and other agencies, but I look forward to improving our local policing service by putting communities, partnerships, and most importantly victims of crime, at the heart of everything we do."

Mr Noble previously served in the RUC and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and was the Commander for Belfast City Policing District with responsibility for counter-terrorism policing.

He is also the NPCC national lead for protests and has advised forces on how best to manage the M25 protests.

Mr Barber is currently Staffordshire’s Deputy Chief Fire Officer. He joined the service in 1997 and has worked throughout the county in a variety of operational roles.

He said: "I want to ensure that Staffordshire is one of the safest places in the country to live, work, or visit.

"My key priority will be to provide a first-class service to our communities across prevention, protection and response in order to deliver the highest level of safety to our communities."

He will take up his post following the retirement of Becci Bryant this month.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams, who put forward both candidates, said: "I’m confident Chris has the knowledge, passion and experience needed to lead Staffordshire Police during these challenging times, and will work with me in delivering policing plans to meet the constantly evolving face of crime and other threats, and protect our communities from harm.

"Rob brings a wealth of operational and strategic experience, across all areas of the service. I’m looking forward to working together to deliver a fire and rescue plan that shapes Staffordshire Fire and Rescue for the future, providing efficient and effective services to keep the people of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent safe."

Mr Adams also paid tribute to Temporary Chief Constable Emma Barnett, who has held the role since Gareth Morgan retired in June.