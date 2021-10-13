Cradley Heath kidnap alert was made up by schoolboy

By Dayna FarringtonCradley HeathCrimePublished:

A boy has apologised for wasting police time after he claimed two men tried to kidnap him as he walked to school.

Police officers are investigating after the boy was grabbed in Garratts Lane
Police officers are investigating after the boy was grabbed in Garratts Lane

It was alleged a van pulled up alongside the boy in Cradley Heath and two men jumped out and tried to pull him inside the vehicle.

The boy's school, which police did not identify, sent out an alert to parents warning them of the attack.

West Midlands Police launched an investigation into the alleged incident, which happened in Garratts Lane on Monday morning.

But the force has now said that following further investigation, the allegation had been made up and the boy has said sorry.

Officers have spoken to him about wasting police time, the force said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Following further investigation, it emerged the allegation was made up.

"The boy has since apologised and has been warned about the concerns such a false report has caused along with wasting police time."

Crime
News
Cradley Heath
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News