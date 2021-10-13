Appeal to trace man and woman after pensioner robbed in Walsall

The 85-year-old woman was robbed on Hillingford Avenue, in the Pheasey area of Walsall, at around 4pm on October 3.
Her purse was snatched during the incident – and a short time later her bank card was used in a shop.
West Midlands Police officers have now released images of a man and woman they want to speak to in connection with the robbery.
A spokesman for the force said: "Can you help us find this man and woman? We want to speak to them after an 85-year-old woman was robbed on Hillingford Avenue, Pheasey in Walsall.
"She had her purse snatched around 4pm on October 3, and a short time later her bank card was used in a local shop.
"If you recognise either of the people in these photos, please let us know."
Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 20/647207/21.