Appeal to trace man and woman after pensioner robbed in Walsall

Do you recognise this man and woman?

The 85-year-old woman was robbed on Hillingford Avenue, in the Pheasey area of Walsall, at around 4pm on October 3.

Her purse was snatched during the incident – and a short time later her bank card was used in a shop.

West Midlands Police officers have now released images of a man and woman they want to speak to in connection with the robbery.

"If you recognise either of the people in these photos, please let us know."