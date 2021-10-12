No cause of death for pensioner found with facial injuries in Brierley Hill home

The Promenade in Brierley Hill. Photo: Google

Barry Johnson was discovered at his home in Dean Court, The Promenade, in Brierley Hill, on August 25.

An inquest into the 67-year-old's death was opened and adjourned at the Black Country Coroner's Court on Tuesday morning.

Although he was found with facial injuries, a medical cause of death has yet to be made, the inquest heard.

Area coroner for the Black Country, Joanne Lees, said: "The death of Barry Johnson was reported to the coroner by West Midlands Police and his family confirmed his details. He was born on November 1, 1953. He was reported to be a single man, born in Wordsley.

"He died sadly on August 25 at his home address in Dean Court, The Promenade.

"Police reported that around 6pm on August 25, they were called to his address to reports of a person being found deceased. He was found with facial injuries and confirmed deceased at the scene.

"A forensic post-mortem has been conducted but a medical cause of death has yet to be ascertained. He was identified by a family member at the scene.

"I am aware that a person has been charged in connection with Mr Johnson's death."

Mrs Lees adjourned the hearing to allow criminal proceedings to continue.