Yobs try and make off through Baggeridge after targeting Himley vehicles

Damage caused by car thieves in Baggeridge Park

They succeeded stealing one vehicle on Friday night but were unable to drive a van out of the country park.

The thieves caused damage to notice boards and fencing as they attempted to ram themselves free.

Baggeridge Country Park's Facebook page revealed the damage on Saturday and appealed for witnesses.

They said: "Just in case you were wondering, Himley had a break in last night and they tried to get out with the pick up through Baggeridge, this is far as they got with this but they did take another another vehicle.

"If you heard or saw something suspicious last night (I know there are always dog walkers even in the small hours) then ease let Staffordshire Police know, timings could help pin it down."

Common Road resident Jacky Couzens noticed strange markings on the ground on Saturday morning.

She said: "There was tyre tracks coming from the railway bridge, it looks like they came through the corrugated tunnel, up the path and past my neighbour's house going onto the main road towards village."

Becky Swinfen was not surprised the thieves abandoned their plan to steal the van.

She said: "Where did they think they was going with that big van through there, I'm sure the big lakes there anyway, idiots."