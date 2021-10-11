Body found in search for missing 89-year-old man

The search for an 89-year-old man who went missing from his home in Staffordshire has ended after a body was found by police.

Ted Beattie

Ted Beattie was last seen in Milford, near Stafford, last Thursday, with a public appeal launched due to his age and poor eyesight.

Search teams were mobilised and neighbours were urged to check their gardens, driveways and sheds as the search for the missing man continued over the weekend.

Various CCTV images helped police track some of Mr Beattie's movements but on Monday a body was found between Milford and Stafford.

Staffordshire Police confirmed the search had been called off, with the body believed to be the pensioner.

A spokesman fpr the force said: "Earlier this afternoon [on Monday] we called off the search for missing 89-year-old Ted Beattie who was last seen in Milford on October 7.

"Sadly, the body of a man believed to be Ted was found earlier in an area between Milford and Stafford. Ted's family have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this very difficult time. They are being supported by police officers.

"This has been a tragic case and has saddened everyone involved. The determination and effort to locate Ted was evidence by all and we would like to thank the local community and Staffordshire Search and Rescue for their remarkable support."

