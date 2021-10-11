Residents urged to air views with police team

Senior police officers will be holding a community surgery for residents to air their views.

Stone Library

Householders, community groups and businesses, in Stone, are being invited to the engagement event to speak to officers who will address their concerns.

The Stafford Borough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) will be outside Stone Library, in Market Square, on October 21 from 6pm to 8pm.

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, of the NPT, explained: “During our last online engagement event the feedback was that people would like to meet the team in person to discuss policing issues.

“This latest event is in response to that, with local officers including myself, Chief Insp Giles Parsons (Area Policing Commander) and Insp Laura Morrey (Area Deputy Commander), on hand to speak to residents, patrol the local area and address any concerns they may have.

“I would like to encourage anyone from Stone who would like to have a chat to an officer about any issues affecting them and the town to pop along.”

