The crash happened at the junction of High Street and Market Street. Photo: Google

A car crashed into traffic lights at the main crossroads in Kingswinford after a collision involving a van just before 5am on Saturday.

The car driver was taken to hospital with "potentially serious injuries" while the van driver fled on foot and is yet to be found.

The crossroads at the junction of High Street and the A491 Market Street, next to The Cross Inn, was shut throughout Saturday morning as a result.

Police cordoned off the junction, where the car was left with major front-end damage after hitting a traffic light pole next to Wombourne Windows.

Traffic was being diverted as a result, with heavy congestion as buses and lorries were diverted along local roads.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A man has been taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision in Kingswinford.

"It happened between a car and a van at the junction of Moss Grove and Market Square at just before 5am.

"The driver of the van fled on foot following the collision and enquiries to trace him are ongoing.

"The driver of the car has been taken to hospital for further assessment and treatment.