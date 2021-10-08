Police apologise over Ryan Passey case review delay

Ryan Passey was aged 24 when he was stabbed to death

The force has finally announced that an independent review will take place into the handling of the case, which saw Kobe Murray cleared of murder and manslaughter despite admitting stabbing Mr Passey.

Since the verdict in February 2018, the 24-year-old victim's family have been calling for a review having raised serious concerns over how the initial investigation was handled.

They have welcomed the review, but say they have been left frustrated and angered by a "lack of cooperation" from West Midlands Police.

Now Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine has apologised, saying: "I fully understand the desire to see justice served."

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb requested a review in January 2020 – although DCC Jardine says the force has no record of her letter – and again in April this year.

In a letter to Mrs Webb confirming the review, DCC Jardine said: "On behalf of WMP, I remain confident all appropriate avenues were explored in the investigation of Ryan Passey's death and the evidence presented to the CPS was strong enough to secure a conviction.

"I would reiterate the disappointment we feel in relation to the acquittal."

Ryan was stabbed in Chicago's nightclub in Stourbridge

She added that she was "fully supportive" of an independent review and that a "suitable" force would be identified to carry it out.

DCC Jardine also said that the findings from the force's own case review, which was conducted in 2018, would be made available to Mr Passey's family.

Up to now they have only ever been presented with a summarised version of the report.

Family friend and spokesman Jason Connon, said: "Ryan was the victim of a most horrendous act and he deserves to have the most professional of investigations carried out.

"We don't believe such a thing has taken place. We are really pleased that a review has now been announced, but it does not change the fact that the family have been left angered and frustrated by the lack of cooperation from the police.

"No victim's family should have to deal with a lack of communication from a police force that has a duty to ensure that an effective investigation was carried out.

"We have always said that we want to work with West Midlands Police in order to get to the truth."