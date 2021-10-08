Former West Midlands Police officer denies Taser assault charge

Former police officer Declan Jones

Declan Jones is alleged to have committed an offence of assault while serving with West Midlands Police in February last year.

Jones was charged after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into a complaint linked to an incident in Handsworth on February 27 in which a Taser was used.

The 30-year-old defendant spoke only to confirm his name and plea during a five-minute appearance by video-link from HMP Usk in South Wales.

The charge Jones denies alleges that he assaulted a member of the public, Trevaile Wyse, occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge Sarah Buckingham, sitting at Birmingham Crown Court, told Jones: "Your trial has now been fixed for October 4 2022.