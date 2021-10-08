Bilston Indoor Market shoppers get free crime prevention tips

Meeting customers at Bilston Indoor Market were Community Safety Team representatives Ruth Worsey, Laura Wallace and Janette Huntbach.

Wolverhampton Council's Community Safety Team helped more than 100 people guard against car theft in the first of five multi-agency days of action in the city.

Thursday's event was the first of several initiatives in the Bilston and Ettingshall to tackle vehicle crime as well as burglary, robbery and theft.

It follows a successful bid by West Midlands Police, the council and the Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Forster to the Home Office Safer Streets Fund.

Community safety officer Ruth Worsey said: "We spoke with well over 100 people at Bilston Market about crime prevention and handed out leaflets and merchandise. People were very keen to engage, including shoppers and market traders.

"I would like to thank Stephen Hill, Area Markets Manager, for arranging the space for us, and we are looking forward to our next multi-agency day of action in early November."

The Safer Streets Fund is providing investment totalling nearly £250,000 which will also enable greater use of CCTV, target hardening of properties, and engagement with community groups to promote crime prevention in the area.

"The funding supports the Safer Wolverhampton Partnership’s extensive work taking place across the city to reduce crime and protect communities."

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “The Safer Streets Fund is designed to help tackle crime in specific neighbourhoods, making residents feel safer and reducing demand on the police.

"We don't want residents to be unduly concerned about crime levels in the local area, but we do want them to be alert and on their guard so that they don't fall victim to criminal activity in the first place."

She added: “There are plenty of things that we can all do to protect ourselves against things like vehicle crime, and I am pleased that so many shoppers took time to meet with representatives from the Community Safety Team yesterday."