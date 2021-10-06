Large combat knife hidden in metal barrier seized by police

The knife that officers recovered

Officers from the Washwood Heath Neighbourhood Team made the discovery in Ward End Park Road on Monday, October 4.

The searches are part of West Midlands Police's continued work to tackle street violence and protect the public.

WATCH: Police find large combat knife hidden in metal barrier

Officers also recovered a machete stashed in bushes off St Margaret's Road Park and searched Oaklands Recreational ground in Yardley.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are doing our bit to tackle knife crime – and you can help us.

"We need parents to speak to their children about the devastating impact of carrying knives – and for our communities to tell us if they have suspicions someone they know routinely carries a weapon.

"Your actions could save a life. Call us on 101 or message on Live Chat through our website.