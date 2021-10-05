Rapper murdered in Telford was shot six times by mystery gunman

Tamba Momodu, inset, was shot dead at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford

Tamba Momodu, 20, was gunned down in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Bridge Road, Horsehay, on October 13 last year.

He died as a result of his injuries and a murder investigation was launched.

An inquest into his death revealed he was shot six times, and a conclusion of unlawful killing was given.

No family members of Mr Momodu, of Summercroft, Donnington, Telford, were present at the hearing. His mother has previously described how Mr Momodu was a "sweet and caring" talented basketball player who came from a "good normal family".

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, had previously heard evidence that Mr Momodu was born on May 6, 2000, in London, and he lived in Telford.

Tamba Momodu grew up in London and was a talented basketball player

Mr Momodu was found with gunshot wounds and was given CPR but he died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse gave evidence at the full inquest at Shirehall.

He said: "Shortly after 12pm, West Mercia Police received a call to Bridges Retail Park to a reported shooting. He had clearly been shot and was pronounced dead.

"He had six gunshot wounds to the head and various parts of the body. Enquires showed he was unlawfully killed and a murder investigation is underway."

Forensics in Horsehay, where Tamba Momodu was shot six times

A Home Office pathologist's report said that Mr Momodu died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Mr Ellery said: "I am satisfied that he was unlawfully killed at Bridges Business Park and the medical cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds. That concludes the inquest."

So far, at least 19 people have been arrested in connection with the killing but nobody has been charged.

Among those arrested was a youth from Tipton and two women from the Isle of Wight. All were given police bail.