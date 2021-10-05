Man threatened with knife during Stafford alleyway robbery

The alleyway near McDonald's, in Greengate Street, Stafford. Photo: Google Maps

The robbery took place near to McDonalds, off Greengate Street, in Stafford,a t around 4.15pm on Thursday, September 30.

Three males armed with a knife threatened the victim in the alleyway – demanding that he hand over a designer bag.

The offenders were all wearing black face masks and gloves at the time.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers are appealing for information following a robbery which took place near McDonalds, Greengate Street at approximately 4:13pm on Thursday, September 30.

"Three males approached the victim in an alleyway at the side of McDonalds and demanded that the victim – a male – handed over a small black Gucci bag. The group of offenders also produced a knife from a black rucksack and threatened the victim.

"The offenders are described as black, wearing all black clothing with black face masks and gloves. It is believed they remained at the location after committing the offence."

Anyone with information, or any CCTV footage in the area, should call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 558 of September 30.