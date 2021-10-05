Man charged after £5,000 stolen during store raid

Staffordshire Police officers were called to the Spar store, off Wardles Lane, at around 4.43pm on Tuesday, September 21.

The offenders reportedly fled the scene in a Ford Fiesta before officers arrived.

Approximately £5,000 in cash was reported stolen from the store.

A man, aged 39 years old, was arrested a short time later. Matthew Baddeley, of no fixed address, was later charged with robbery and appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday, September 28, where he was remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance due on November 29.

Officers are looking to trace the other offender and ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the robbery to get in touch.

The second man is described as white, of skinny build and approximately six foot tall. He is believed to have been wearing a navy blue long-sleeved jumper and grey jogging bottoms with bright white trainers at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 507 of September 21.