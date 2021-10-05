Domestic abuse thug who dangled partner out of window jailed for 13 years

Rory Farrell was sentenced to 13 years in prison

Rory Farrell subjected the woman to persistent physical and psychological torment during the initial Covid lockdown in 2020, shortly after being released from prison.

He lashed out at her on numerous occasions after accusing her of cheating with other men, without evidence, West Midlands Police said.

The 30-year-old was said to have become “obsessed” with the woman, continually checking her phone and social media accounts, with the aggressive scrutiny leaving her a prisoner in her own Birmingham flat.

On one occasion Farrell dangled the 20-year-old out of a first-floor window by her ankles and shouted “bye” as he threatened to drop her before pulling her back to safety.

A neighbour found the woman outside her flat with two black eyes and blood weeping through plasters on multiple cuts on May 8.

Doctors later found a total of nine knife slash wounds which she had tried to treat herself.

These photos show the extent of the victim's injuries and have been released with her consent

An ambulance was called and Farrell was arrested later that day.

After being supported by the West Midlands Police Public Protection Unit, the victim revealed that the series of violent assaults had started in February when Farrell hurled a glass jar at her head just days after being released from prison.

He was charged with wounding and after initially denying the accusations went on to plead guilty on the first day of his trial.

He was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Andy Bridgewater, from the Public Protection Unit, said: “Farrell became obsessed with her and her life. He convinced himself she had been seeing other men while he was in jail and that paranoia often ended in violence.

“The woman tried reassuring him nothing had happened but in desperation told him he was right in a bid to stop the beatings.

“It must have been an awful situation to be in. My staff worked tirelessly to secure evidence that helped convict Farrell, while guiding the woman carefully through the process.

"We kept her safe and put her in touch with charities who could help her start to rebuild her life.”