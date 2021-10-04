Fiat 500s and Ford Transits targeted by keyless car thieves

Staffordshire Police said the Cannock and Lichfield areas were among "hotspots" and there had been a number of incidents relating to Fiat 500 cars and Ford Transit vans being targeted.

Officers say there has been a rise in thefts with 10 vans stolen in July, 11 in August and 21 in September across the county.

In the Hammerwich and Burntwood areas there were three attempted thefts of Fiat 500s overnight on September 30. Thieves had also previously tried to steal a Fiat 500 in Overton Lane, Hammerwich.

The force said the offences were happening at about 8.30pm-midnight and primarily on weekdays with the offenders likely to be using keyless relays, picking or lock decoder devices to carry out the crimes.

Dc Daniel Trupp, of Staffordshire Police CID Priorities Team, said: “We would like to reiterate the need for keyless entry car owners to ensure their vehicles are locked at all times when not in use and to consider using specialist bags to hold their keys to prevent cloning, and maybe use steering locks on their vehicles.