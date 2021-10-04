Police standards probing chase crash incident

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/01/2018..Murder scene - Willows Road, Walsall.

West Midlands police said two 21-year-olds suffered minor injuries while a third male, aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences following the incident which related to a black BMW.

Now the force has launched an appeal for information from drivers who were in the Spaghetti Junction area at the time.

In a statement the force said: " We are appealing for information after a car hit a central reservation on the M6 following a police pursuit. Officers on patrol attempted to stop a BMW that was speeding on the M6 shortly before 11pm on Friday September 24.

"The driver of the car had failed to stop for officers and left the M6 before re-joining at junction 6 going northbound. Officers continued to follow the BMW before it hit the central reservation.

"The occupants ran from the car and three people were detained nearby.

"Two men, both aged 21, were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are not serious and they have since been discharged. A 19-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of driving offences and taken to custody.

"He has been released while our inquiries continue. We are now appealing to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen the black BMW being driven before the collision took place.

"We also know a number of cars were damaged due to debris on the road if you have not yet reported this to us we are urging you to contact us. The incident has been referred to the force’s Professional Standards Department as is standard procedure.