Murder arrest made after 21-year-old man is fatally stabbed

The injured man was found by a passer-by on Middleton Hall Road at around 9.30pm on Friday. Despite an ambulance being called, he died in hospital hours later.

Roads around the area where the man was found were reopened on Sunday after being closed so officers could continue a fingertip search and look for forensic evidence.

Police have now arrested a 20-year-old on suspicion of murder, who remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Ade George, from the force’s homicide unit, is leading the enquiry. He said: “This is a complex enquiry as we believe the victim was stabbed and then walked some distance before seeking help, so our search covers a wide area.

“This young man has lost his life in the most tragic of circumstances and his family are devastated. We have specialist officers with them and we are working hard to get the answers they deserve and bring his killer to justice.”