Man who hid gun in bathroom gets five-year sentence

Helder Darame, 23, attempted to stashed a loaded revolver in a communal bathroom as armed officers forced their way into a shared property in Erdington in a dawn raid.

His actions were also captured on security cameras at the premises.

He stuffed the gun and ammunition into a shoulder bag and shoved it behind the toilet, but it was easily found.

The weapon was loaded with two live bullets and had to be made safe by the firearms officers before being sent for further checks.

During a search of his bedroom a further live bullets and six casings from discharged bullets were seized.

Following the incident on 15 June he was arrested and later pleaded guilty to offences of possessing a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

West Midlands Police said when footage from the building's CCTV was later checked, Darame had been filmed getting rid of the loaded gun.

This footage was also played at his sentencing hearing, helping to seal his fate.

