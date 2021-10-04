Blue tent erected after man injured in late-night park attack

A blue tent was seen at Four Dwelling Park on Monday morning after the assault.

A man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

An investigation is now underway and West Midlands Police is appealing for information.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are investigating after a man was assaulted in Four Dwelling Park at around 11.30pm on Sunday, October 3.

"The man in his 20s was taken to hospital where his injuries are described as not life threatening or changing.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch."