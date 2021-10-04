Hunt for sex attacker after woman raped in park

A major investigation is also underway after the woman was attacked near Princess Alice Retail Park off Chester Road North on Sunday.

Specialist detectives are now looking for the man suspected of raping her and have sealed off an area of parkland behind the shops as they search for evidence.

West Midlands Police said the male thought to be responsible was wearing a grey tracksuit.

The woman was admitted to hospital where is is being treated for her injuries. Specialist charities are standing by ready to help her.

Detective Inspector Andy McHugh, of the force's public protection unit, is leading the investigation.

He said: “We’ll be working around the clock to find this man but you can help by checking your CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage. Look for anything that doesn’t seem right. Tell us right away if you see anything.

“Our thoughts are with the woman who is understandably extremely traumatised.”

The force said forensic evidence was being analysed with urgency and and security camera footage was being checked. It added that more officers would be on patrol in the area over the next few days.

Anyone with information should phone the unit on 101 quoting reference number 20/1595275/21.