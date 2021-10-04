Charity calls for help as crucial van stolen in Wolverhampton

Asha Mattu from the Elias Mattu foundation, whose van has been stolen

Thieves stole the white Mercedes Sprinter van belonging to the Elias Mattu Foundation from Owen Road where it was parked after 9pm on Saturday night.

The van’s registration is BU64 KUX.

The vehicle is essential to the charity for collecting fresh fruit and vegetables and making deliveries to another food bank in Bilston as well as to needy families and individuals across the Wolverhampton area.

Chair and founder of the charity Councillor Asha Mattu said: “The vehicle was bought two years ago for £12,000 with money from the National Lottery and fundraising.

“On a Monday we usually help another food bank in Bilston but we have had to ask them to come to us.

“It is imperative that we get this van back as at the moment all our work has had to be put on hold.

“We are a charity and cannot afford to replace the vehicle and are hoping kind-hearted business people in the city will come forward to help us with our transport difficulties.”

The 57-year-old added: “After lockdown demand had come down to more than 300 people needing help but now we are getting more and more referrals.

“The numbers of people needing help keeps going up and up.

“The charity puts food on the table of needy families and individuals and was set up in my late husband Councillor Elias Mattu’s name after he died in 2018, aged 59, during his year of office as mayor.

“Many of the people who need help with food cannot come to me and I need to get to them.

“I just do not know what we are going to do as the vehicle was vital to the work of the food bank.

“The police have been informed of the theft but so far we have not got the vehicle back and our only hope is for kind-hearted business people to come forward to offer transport.”

People were urged to share their appeal on Facebook.

The Elias Mattu Foundation was launched in August 2019 in memory of Elias Mattu, councillor for Graiseley and the city’s 159th mayor, who died in May 2018.

It aimed to continue his legacy of community work and helping to improve the lives of elderly people, victims of domestic violence and many other groups.

Since it began, the focus of the foundation’s work has switched to helping the community through its food bank due to the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 500 families in the region benefiting from its services.

Anyone wishing to help the charity is being asked to call Councillor Asha Mattu on 07904 310530.