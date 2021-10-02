West Midlands Police encourages concerned women to question officers as it admits flaws in priorities

The death of Sarah Everard led to demonstrations highlighting violence against women

The force has issued advice to women who are unsure of a police officer's intentions as it pledged to work hard to regain the public's trust.

It comes after Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life order for the “grotesque” killing of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard, which sparked protests over the rate of violence against women.

A lack of trust in the police has also been highlighted after Couzens used his warrant card and handcuffs to snatch Ms Everard under the guise of a Covid arrest.

West Midlands Police has now encouraged women to ask questions if they are unsure why a sole officer has approached them, including "where are your colleagues", "where have you come from", "why are you here" and "exactly why are you stopping or talking to me?"

The advice continues: "Try to seek some independent verification of what they say, if they have a radio ask to hear the voice of the operator, even ask to speak through the radio to the operator to say who you are and for them to verify you are with a genuine officer, acting legitimately."

Anyone who feels they are in real and imminent danger is encouraged to seek help by "shouting out to a passer-by, running into a house, knocking on a door, waving a bus down or if you are in the position to do so calling 999."

The force also issued a statement saying its officers have "an absolute determination" to regain public trust.

Sarah Everard was aged 33 when she was raped and murdered by Met officer Wayne Couzens

It added: "We will do everything we can, including being part of the wider discussion taking place in society today so that women and girls feel safe on their own streets.

"We must and we will continue to work harder with every part of the justice system and the communities we serve to rebuild trust and make our streets as safe as possible for women and girls.

"We have always taken violence against women and girls seriously.

"However, we accept that the voice of women and girls has not been reflected as it should be in our policing priorities and plans.

"While policing cannot provide all the solutions to end this violence, we have a major role to play in making women and girls feel safe and confident to report, as well as preventing harm and bringing perpetrators to justice."

Meanwhile the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner said men who are violent towards women must be challenged and have their attitudes changed.

Simon Foster has said the attitudes of men who commit violence against women must change

Simon Foster, a Labour politician, said it is "absolutely essential that the public have trust and confidence in policing."

He added: "Each force will be looking closely at what action needs to be taken to ensure that public safety is always paramount.

"Combating violence against women must be a top priority for policing, our criminal justice system, local authorities, health and education.

"We also need to challenge and change the attitudes of men who perpetrate violence against women."

Staffordshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Jennie Mattinson said Couzens has “betrayed everything we stand for”– and stressed the force is committed to building trust with communities.

She said: “Policing, as a whole, has been rocked by this tragedy and the thought that a serving officer abused his position and turned against everything we are here to do is sickening. His monstrous actions were a terrible abuse of power and do not represent policing. Police officers and staff are sickened by this man’s crimes.