Patrols target anti-social behaviour hotspots in south Staffordshire

Officers were out and about during the night targeting ASB. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Neighbourhood officers from Staffordshire Police were out and about in parts of south Staffordshire as part of Operation Cable on Friday evening.

The officers visited known spots in Huntington, Great Wyrley, Perton, Cheslyn Hay and Featherstone as part of their patrol.

They also spoke to groups of youths during the evening, with no issues found as the youths were happy to speak.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Local neighbourhood officers have been out and about in the South Staffs area this evening, targeting anti-social behaviour on Operation Cable.

"We have visited multiple anti-social behaviour ‘hot spots’ in the Huntington, Great Wyrley, Perton, Cheslyn Hay and Featherstone areas.

"Multiple groups of youths were spoken to however, to their credit, all very amicable and no issues found.