Man dies hours after being found stabbed in Birmingham

A murder investigation has been launched after the man, aged in his 20s, died on Saturday morning.

He had been found with stab wounds in Middleton Hall Road, Kings Norton, at around 9.30pm on Friday.

So far no suspects have been arrested, with detectives unsure of the circumstances around the stabbing.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The man’s family have been informed and is being supported by specialist officers after receiving just devastating news.

"Officers are conducting door to door enquiries and looking at CCTV in the area.

"At this stage it is unclear how the victim came about his injuries and we are appealing for anyone with information to contact us urgently quoting log 4199 of 1/10."