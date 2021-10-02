Man arrested as multi-car crash shuts main road for three hours

The crash happened on the A456 near the village of Blakedown. Photo: Google

The collision happened on the A456 Birmingham Road at the junction with Churchill Lane in Blakedown, between Kidderminster and Hagley, on Friday evening.

A man was arrested at the scene and the carriageway was closed as officers worked to clear the debris.

The extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed but the road was shut for around three hours.

An appeal has also been sent out by West Mercia Police for any witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident.

A spokesman for North Worcestershire Police said: "One male has been arrested following a collision tonight on the A456 Birmingham Road at Blakedown

"We would like to speak to witnesses or anyone with dash cam of the incident.

"If you can help call @WMerciaPolice on 101 quoting 00611_I_01102021."