Man arrested as multi-car crash shuts main road for three hours

Published:

A man was arrested after a crash involving several vehicles which shut a main road through the region.

The crash happened on the A456 near the village of Blakedown. Photo: Google
The collision happened on the A456 Birmingham Road at the junction with Churchill Lane in Blakedown, between Kidderminster and Hagley, on Friday evening.

A man was arrested at the scene and the carriageway was closed as officers worked to clear the debris.

The extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed but the road was shut for around three hours.

An appeal has also been sent out by West Mercia Police for any witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident.

A spokesman for North Worcestershire Police said: "One male has been arrested following a collision tonight on the A456 Birmingham Road at Blakedown

"We would like to speak to witnesses or anyone with dash cam of the incident.

"If you can help call @WMerciaPolice on 101 quoting 00611_I_01102021."

Officers said the road was closed at 10pm and warned people to avoid the area until it was reopened at around 1am on Saturday.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

