Police are searching for this suspect

Police have released a CCTV picture of a suspect they want to speak to after the attack in Brierley Hill.

The 30-year-old victim was headbutted and punched outside the Corn Exchange pub on Amblecote Road at around 11pm on Sunday.

The suspect is pictured playing pool while wearing a red tracksuit top and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police quoting log number 20/1764931/21.