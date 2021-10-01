Drink driver went wrong way along M6 and crashed

Anneika Pinney-Smith. Photo: West Midlands Police

Anneika Pinney-Smith drove north along the southbound carriageway of the motorway in lane three between Junctions 9 and 10 in the early hours of Sunday, November 8 last year.

The 29-year-old, of Oldknow Road, Small Heath, then careered into a breakdown truck at around 4am.

Mohammed Ismath, driving the Iveco truck, tried to avoid the crash but was hit head-on.

Ms Pinney-Smith was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries and arm injuries, while Mr Ismath sustained fractured ribs.

A subsequent blood test showed Ms Pinney-Smith was substantially over the legal limit for alcohol in her blood, recording 121 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80 milligrams.

During interview she admitted the offence, claiming a prescribed medicine had an adverse effect on her.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court Pinney-Smith on August 9 admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit.

She was jailed on September 3 for 10 months, and banned from driving for three years and five months.

Dawn Foxall, Senior Crown Prosecutor, said, "The exceptional poor judgment of Ms Pinney-Smith not only resulted in her receiving significant injury but caused Mr Ismath serious injury too.