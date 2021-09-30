Alleged high street knifeman to stand trial for murder in January

Police at the scene in Wednesbury town centre where Abdi Mohamed was stabbed

Abdi Mohamed was stabbed in Upper High Street, Wednesbury town centre on June 8 this year.

Moses Smith, 38, of Lindon Road, Brownhills, has been charged with his murder and is due to stand trial on January 24.

No plea has been given and no application for bail was made at an hearing held in the defendant's absence at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Mr Mohamed, 26, was found near his office with serious neck injuries and was treated at the scene by two off-duty medics until emergency crews arrived, but died in hospital a short time later.

The scene in Upper High Street, Wednesbury

Following his death Mr Mohamed's employers easy4insruance stated: “Our thoughts are with his family in this difficult time.

“Abdi has been employed by Bromwich Insurance for two years as a personal insurance advisor, he was in the process of progressing to commercial insurance advisor such was his ability for learning.

"He was a very much loved member of our team and will be missed by us all for years to come.