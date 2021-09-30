Schoolboys arrested after attack on 13-year-old in Dudley park

It comes after a video was shared online showing a group of children wearing boxing gloves attacking a 13-year-old boy in Woodside Park in Dudley.

The attack took place on Saturday.

Three local boys – one aged 13 and two aged 12 – have now been arrested in connection with the assault.

They have since been bailed with conditions not to contact the victim, who was left concussed and with bruising. They also should not contact each other, or go to Woodside Park.

The matter will be referred to the Youth Offending Team and a decision made, in conjunction with the victim’s family, on how the attackers will be dealt with.

Dudley Police Inspector Pete Sandhu said: “We are taking this matter very seriously and have arrested the suspects and interviewed them alongside their appropriate adult.