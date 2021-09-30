Hate crime cop hopes racist West Brom fan's jailing encourages others to report abuse

Simon Silwood has been jailed for racially abusing West Brom's Romaine Sawyers

Pc Stuart Ward, the UK's first dedicated football hate crime officer, helped convict Simon Silwood of posting racist messages about midfielder Romaine Sawyers in a social media group.

Silwood said the 29-year-old footballer should win the "Baboon d'Or" after the Baggies' 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on January 26.

On Thursday the 50-year-old from Randall Close in Kingswinford, Dudley, was jailed for eight weeks, with the judge telling him his remorse was "very minimal indeed".

Pc Ward said the report came in from West Brom after the player had been told about the comment.

"I was at the football club at the time and sat down with the player and he showed me the screenshots," he said.

"We worked with the football club and they checked their database and he was on their system. It give us an address and we arrested him the same day.

"I've seen quite a few [offensive comments] and the levels are very similar [of a racist nature]. We know it's out there and to refer to someone [as Silwood did] was deeply offensive."

Simon Silwood has been jailed for eight weeks. Photo: West Midlands Police

Silwood told police his message was “stupid not racial” and blamed autocorrect for changing the word “buffoon” to “baboon”.

However, District Judge Briony Clarke dismissed Silwood as “not a credible witness” – adding that the defendant meant the post to be “grossly offensive”.

"Whether it's racism, disability abuse, or other kinds of abuse – it's a hate crime, it's abuse and it's offensive – and it will not be tolerated at this case proves," added Pc Ward. "Where we're able to identify the person we will take that issue to court.

"For me, although it's highlighted extremely in football it's not a football issue, it's a societal issue. It's important we work with the players and the club [if the incident is foootball-related] and we look to take people who've done this to court and to show it will not be tolerated. It should have never have been tolerated in the 70s and 80s with the [offensive] gestures."

Pc Ward said people are now more confident in "standing up and reporting" racist abuse, and commended Romaine Sawyers for taking this case to court.

Romaine Sawyers said he was left "numb" by the messages

"It's important that footballers do that as well because people look up to them. People look up to Romaine Sawyers – they can see he is reporting this and taking matters to court.

"I hope it gives confidence to the general public and to different communities, because if you're subject to abuse, whether it's a footballer or a member of the public, it will be investigated exactly the same way."

West Brom have also banned Silwood from The Hawthorns for life.

“West Bromwich Albion has a proud history of fighting all forms of discrimination and our message to supporters is clear; racism is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the club.

“We will continue to work with West Midlands Police to ensure all instances of racism, either at The Hawthorns or online, are reported. Anyone who is found guilty of such an offence will be banned from the club for life.