Lorry driver denies causing death of children's nurse in M6 crash

Victoria Kavanagh, aged 41

Mother-of-two Victoria Kavanagh, 41, died after her car was involved in a collision with two lorries on the northbound carriageway between Wednesbury and Walsall shortly before 9am on July 27 last year.

Lorry driver Robert Ward, 55, pleaded not guilty to causing her death by careless driving at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

Ms Kavanagh, a children's nurse from Oldbury, was pronounced dead at the scene between junctions 9 and 10.

Following her death an online fundraising appeal in support of her family raised almost £3,000.

Ms Kavanagh, whose two children are both young adults, worked for Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust's school health service

She studied nursing at the University of Wolverhampton and had been accepted onto a master's degree course shortly before her death.

Judge Michael Chambers QC adjourned the case until June next year for the trial.