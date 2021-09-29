Youth violence in the West Midlands hits highest level in years

West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police say 792 incidents of serious youth violence were recorded in May - up 34 per cent on the monthly average of 590.

The force said the spike was linked to the return of schools and colleges after lockdown.

A report to the Police and Crime Commissioner's strategic board, said: "Following the return of schools and colleges in March, serious youth violence saw a significant rise.

"This continued as Covid-19 restrictions lifted and weather improved, with May 2021 being the highest month for a number of years with 792 offences being recorded against a current average of 590.

"Since May, monthly volumes have fallen as schools and colleges have been out for summer."

PCC Simon Foster said: "I am investing in schemes to give young people the opportunities they need to help divert them away from crime, as well as working with the police to increase the number of officers attached to schools.

"The Government needs to put in place long-term funding for preventative services too."

Meanwhile police chiefs have admitted that "more needs to be done" to put victims first after it emerged that around one in seven victims were not offered any support by the force.

And a similar number were not informed that their cases had been concluded, according to a new report.

Mr Foster said he had taken action to address the issue by appointing the region’s first victims’ commissioner.