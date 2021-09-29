Strip club's licence suspended after ‘woman raped by up to four men’

The Rocket Club has had its licence suspended following the alleged rape of a woman involving “up to” four men. Photo: Google Street Map

The Rocket Club in Broad Street, Birmingham, was subject to an urgent licence review hearing on Wednesda called for by West Midlands Police following events at the weekend.

Papers to the Birmingham City Council licensing sub-committee state the force received a call on September 26, who said a member of the public had just been raped.

The force stated "up to" four males had "been involved" in the alleged rape.

A statement from chief superintendent Stephen Graham, included in the papers to the meeting, said: "On Sunday, September 26, a telephone call was made to West Midlands Police by a member of the public stating that [another member of the public] had been raped in the Rocket Club on Broad Street in Birmingham City Centre."

Police have arrested on man on suspicion of rape who is currently on police bail.

A licensing sub-committee hearing was held today where councillors decided to suspend the licence of the venue pending a full hearing.

The hearing was held in private for the most part for legal reasons.

The sub-committee consisted of chair Councillor Nicky Brennan, Councillor Mary Locke and Councillor Diane Donaldson.

Councillor Brennan said: "The sub-committee has deliberated and has come back into the meeting, and our decision has been to suspend the licence pending the full review hearing.

"You will receive a full written decision with reasons by the end of today."

Prior to the meeting going into private session, city council senior licensing officer Bhapinder Nandhra introduced the case.

He said: "West Midlands Police have applied for an expedited review of the premises licence in respect of the Rocket Club.

"The application has been made under Section 53A of the Licensing Act 2003 as amended and has been accompanied by certificates signed by a senior member of the force.

"In accordance with the regulations, the licensing authority has given the premises licence holder and responsible authorities a copy of the application for review and a copy of the certificate.

"This hearing has been arranged in order to consider whether it is necessary to take any interim steps in respect of the licence pending the determination of the review.