Diversity vow after police chief mocked for attending Pride celebrations

Chief Constable Sir David Thompson at Birmingham Pride

A video clip put out by Birmingham Police shows Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Simon Foster and Chief Constable Sir David Thompson – who was wearing a multi-coloured garland around his neck– at last weekend's event saying "happy Pride" into the camera.

It prompted former Downing Street senior advisor Nick Timothy to say that police were now playing a "purely ceremonial role for politically correct causes".

Mr Foster said attending the event was a "reminder" that hate crime was on the rise. He added: "Birmingham Pride was a great opportunity to show our solidarity and support for members of our LGBTQ+ community in Birmingham and across the West Midlands.

"It is very important that we all actively advance and promote justice, equality and diversity both for and with our LGBTQ+ community, because we are all stronger together."

PCC Simon Foster poses in a promotional video at Birmingham Pride

Responding to the video of police at the event, Mr Timothy, who served as Chief of Staff under Theresa May, said: "In Birmingham I’m proud to report that the complete eradication of crime means the police now play a purely ceremonial role for politically correct causes."

Sir David said he was "disappointed" in Mr Timothy's comment, and that he was "proud" to attend the event with colleagues on his day off.

Michael Fabricant, Conservative MP for Lichfield, said he was "surprised" at Mr Timothy's comment. He added: "Given the recent homophobic attacks in Birmingham, the actions of the West Midlands Police here are good to see.

"Showing support and crime prevention/detection are, of course, not mutually exclusive."

Nick Timothy has been criticised for his comments

Mr Timothy, who is a member of the board of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, said: "My comment was about police resources and that alone."