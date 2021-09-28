Burntwood man sentenced over cannabis grow worth around £10,000

A Staffordshire man has received a suspended sentence after admitting growing cannabis worth in the region of £10,000.

Liam Wilson, 22, of Chase Road in Burntwood, was arrested at a flat in the Burntwood area while officers were conducting a drugs warrant on October 21, 2019.

A total of 18 cannabis plants were discovered inside – with a street value estimated between £6,500 and £9,900.

Wilson was later charged and subsequently admitted one count of production of a class B drug at a plea hearing on June 2.

He appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday, September 23, where he was handed a sentence of 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, along with a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

