Burntwood man sentenced over cannabis grow worth around £10,000

Liam Wilson, 22, of Chase Road in Burntwood, was arrested at a flat in the Burntwood area while officers were conducting a drugs warrant on October 21, 2019.

A total of 18 cannabis plants were discovered inside – with a street value estimated between £6,500 and £9,900.

Wilson was later charged and subsequently admitted one count of production of a class B drug at a plea hearing on June 2.