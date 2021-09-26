Driver runs away as Audi overturns in three-car crash

The aftermath of the crash in Heath Lane. Photo: Facebook

One person suffered minor injuries in the crash in Heath Lane, Oldswinford, Stourbridge, on Saturday evening.

A white Audi A3 overturned and the driver and passengers inside ran away from the scene of the collision, which happened around 100 metres aware from Hagley Road.

Paramedics were sent along with the police officers but nobody is thought to have been seriously injured.

West Midlands Police is now trying to track down the occupants of the Audi. So far no arrests have been made.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are investigating a three-car collision on Heath Lane, Stourbridge at 8pm.

"The occupants of an Audi A3 fled from the scene and we are working to identify them.

"Fortunately no one was seriously injured. One person was taken to hospital as a precaution.