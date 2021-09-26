Appeal after elderly man assaulted in attempted robbery

The 77-year-old remains in hospital with serious injuries

The two offenders forced their way in the 77-year-old's house – where they raided the property before waking the man in his bed and demanding the keys to an Audi on the drive.

The masked men then dragged the man out of bed, punching and kicking him multiple times, before leaving empty-handed police say.

The attempted robbery took place between 1.20am and 1.45am on Thursday, September 23, in Moor Green Lane, in Birmingham.

The victim suffered serious injuries including a cut lip, broken ribs and a dislocated shoulder.

Police confirmed on Sunday he remains in hospital in a serious condition after suffering a bleed on the brain, which medical professionals believe could be as a result of the assault.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: " Our investigations are in the early stages, but so far there is no CCTV covering the location. However we are asking people to think back if anything seemed unusual at that time, or to check their CCTV to see if there is anything from around that time that might help with our investigation.

"We are also urging anyone who may know these people, who have caused these horrible injuries to this man, to do the right thing and hand them in."