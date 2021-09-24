Spate of violence in Walsall leads to increase in police patrols

Police in Walsall town centre. Photo: SnapperSK

Violence has increased in the centre of Walsall in recent weekends, with Bridge Street and Leicester Street seeing an increase in incidents according to West Midlands Police.

Flashpoints have included a man needing hospital treatment after being punched to the ground during a fight with three other men on Leicester Street last Saturday.

The week before, father-of-two Daniel Wheeler fractured his skull and suffered a bleed on the brain when he was hit by a car which mounted the pavement on Bridge Street. The same vehicle was also seen driving the wrong way down one-way streets and weaving across roads.

And in another incident weapons were used during a brawl in the town.

West Midlands Police is now increasing the number of patrols in the town in a bid to clamp down on the violence.

The force said it has a good working relationship with the local hospitality industry and Walsall Council's licensing team and will work with venues to prevent any licensing breaches.

Inspector Liz Pearson, who is responsible for policing in Walsall, said: "We’ve seen an increase in people returning to the town centre, which is great.

"I can completely understand that people are excited to get out and meet people following the lifting of the restrictions we’ve all been under.

"However, disorder and violence is simply unacceptable.

"We know it often starts as aggressive behaviour fuelled by excessive drinking but it has had some devastating consequences.

"We want people to enjoy a safe evening so we’re stepping up our policing presence, and we continue to work with security staff in licensed premises, and our wider partners.